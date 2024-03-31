Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.