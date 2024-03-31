Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 195,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $87.23. 315,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,810. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

