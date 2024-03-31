Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,296,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,780,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

