Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,087,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 557,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,953. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

