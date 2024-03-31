Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,587.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of ISCG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $46.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

