Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 26,454 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

