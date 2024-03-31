Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

