Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

