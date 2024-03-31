CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

