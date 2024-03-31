Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CR. Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.