Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 37.0% in March

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 29th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crexendo Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.81. 108,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.14. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In related news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,085.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

