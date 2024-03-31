Critical Analysis: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.26 -$424.78 million ($0.08) -1.20 36Kr $47.91 million 0.31 $3.26 million ($0.30) -1.25

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutex Health. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nutex Health and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 942.75%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -18.49% -42.57% -10.20% 36Kr -26.79% -30.75% -18.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutex Health beats 36Kr on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About 36Kr

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.