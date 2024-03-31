Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Cronos has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $15.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00075658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.