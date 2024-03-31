CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

