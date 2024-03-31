CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CCLP stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.38.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
