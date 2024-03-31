CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

