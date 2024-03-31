CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,659,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

