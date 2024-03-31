Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.