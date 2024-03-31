Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $367.22. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.33.
CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.
In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
