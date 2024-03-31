Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.50. 1,585,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,700. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

