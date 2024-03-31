Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. 5,326,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

