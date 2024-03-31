Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
