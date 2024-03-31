Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

