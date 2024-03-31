Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 913 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.