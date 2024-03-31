Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 35 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average is $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.