Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.65. 1,107,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,935. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $297.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

