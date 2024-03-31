Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.52. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.