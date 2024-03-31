DEI Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $167.43 million and $53.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.00146698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.