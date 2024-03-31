Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Down 24.6% This Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $41.08 million and $467,277.31 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.04238939 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $698,274.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

