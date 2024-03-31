Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) PT Raised to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 563.60% and a negative net margin of 2,308.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

