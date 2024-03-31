Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after acquiring an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.6 %

WSBC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.81. 366,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.