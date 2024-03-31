Denali Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 190,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,813. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

