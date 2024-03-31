Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE GD traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $282.49. 644,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,559. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $284.75.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
