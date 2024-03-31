Denali Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Travelzoo worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 57.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 184.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,074. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 136.51%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

