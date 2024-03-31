Denali Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Preformed Line Products stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.67. 13,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.