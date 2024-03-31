Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Rocky Brands worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of RCKY stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.96. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCKY

Rocky Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.