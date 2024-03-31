Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average is $159.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $203.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

