Denali Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in QCR by 83.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after buying an additional 685,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QCR by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.94. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

