Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,162. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

