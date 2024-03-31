Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DRCT shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Direct Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 299,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,341. The firm has a market cap of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). Direct Digital had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Direct Digital Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

