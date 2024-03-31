Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period.
In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CABA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,158. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $822.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.46.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
