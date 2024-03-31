Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,158. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $822.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

