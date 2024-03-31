Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $119.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,099.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7,530.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,735.33. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,158.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.