Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,050,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 437,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $3,964,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,994,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,489,028.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 437,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $3,964,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,994,374 shares in the company, valued at $81,489,028.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,480 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.