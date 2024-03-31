Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 575,993 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on RELL

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.