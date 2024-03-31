Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTSI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTSI shares. TheStreet cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 0.2 %

PTSI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.21. 10,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,126. The company has a market cap of $357.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 2.27%.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

