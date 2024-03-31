Denali Advisors LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 703,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 372,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 306,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,691,000 after buying an additional 279,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,317. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

