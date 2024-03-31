Denali Advisors LLC Sells 24,100 Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of THRX stock remained flat at $4.06 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

