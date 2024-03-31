Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 55.9% in March

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ DECA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Denali Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.