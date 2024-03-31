Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 29th total of 231,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 24.9% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 909,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 970,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,623,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 125,288 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 751,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,444. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

