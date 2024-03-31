Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 292,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,979,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,009,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

