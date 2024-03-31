Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

